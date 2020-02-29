COVID-19: FCCPC warns against increase in prices of hygiene products

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned suppliers and retailers not to take undue advantage of citizens by hiking the prices of basic safety and protective apparel such as face masks, latex gloves, sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the commission, such products are necessary in preventing infections or the further spread of the virus and the indiscriminate rise in the prices violates both moral codes and extant laws which prohibit obnoxious trade practices.

“The Commission’s surveillance efforts have revealed that some otherwise reputable pharmacies and department stores are engaging in price gouging and manipulating supplies in a manner that distorts the market, or temporarily restricts availability in order to unreasonably/unfairly increase prices,” a statement from the FCCPC said.