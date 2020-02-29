National Health Insurance will ramp up funding for healthcare – Osinbajo

Increasing funding towards improving the healthcare sector and ensuring the well-being of Nigerians remain a priority for the Buhari administration, even as it continues to ramp up efforts to effectively tackle non-communicable diseases and Tuberculosis and safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this when he received at the Presidential Villa on Friday a delegation of the Joint United Nations Programming Mission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Tuberculosis, who are on a visit to Nigeria. The UN delegation was led by the Acting Representative (in Nigeria) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Rex Mpazanje.

Speaking during the meeting, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President noted that in its resolve to improve healthcare delivery and increase funding for the sector, the Federal Government has committed one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for basic health care provision fund, in line with the National Health Act.