Police arrest two suspected ritual killers in Ondo

The Police in Ondo State have arrested two suspected ritualists, namely: Idris Sule and Alfa Alhassan. According to the police, the suspects were said to have been in possession of a human skull and two roasted hands.

Confirming their arrest, the Public Relations Officer of the command, CSP Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested in Ido-Ani in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

He also noted that Sule, a 50-year-old farmer later confessed to the crime which then led to the arrest of Alhassan, an Islamic cleric who was said to have ordered Sule to bring the human parts.

“The suspect confessed to the crime which led to the arrest of Alhassan. An investigation has commenced into the matter and details will be made known to the public soon”.