Court adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s alleged money laundering case to March 26

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, the Edo State capital has adjourned the alleged fraud case against former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an eight-count of money laundering against the accused persons including late PDP chieftain; Tony Anenih.

At the resumed trial, the case was stalled when lawyers for the defense counsel argued against the competence of the charge before the court.