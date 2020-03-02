Ile-Arugbo: Court fixes March 25 for hearing after parties fail to settle

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has fixed March 25, 2020, for definite hearing on the case between the Saraki family and the state government. Both parties have been in dispute over the demolition of the Saraki family home known as Ile Arugbo, which was demolished by the state government.

According to the state government, the property which was used as a venue for political meetings was destroyed over alleged illegality in its acquisition. Counsels to both parties had told the presiding judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, that the matter will be settled out of court.

However, it was gathered that several meeting held at the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, ended in a brick wall as both parties failed to reach amicable terms of a settlement.

In the terms of the settlement, the Kwara government wants the land to be left for the public interest; but the claimant proposed that the government should vacate the revocation order on three plots on Illofa road, GRA, which Ile Arugbo sits on.