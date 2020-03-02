Man City’s domestic success unrivalled after latest Carabao Cup win – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City’s recent dominance of English competitions is unrivalled, says manager Pep Guardiola after winning a third successive Carabao Cup. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri before Mbwana Samatta’s reply saw City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley.

On top of three League Cups, Guardiola has won two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and two Community Shields with City. “Since we started to win, the last nine [domestic] competitions we played, we won eight,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That is awesome. No club before in the history of domestic trophies, not counting Europe, won the amount of titles in a row we have won. “Not even the biggest Liverpool in the 80s, the biggest Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho, or Arsene Wenger [with Arsenal).

“These clubs were amazing but were never able to win in the last nine titles, domestic eight.”