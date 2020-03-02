We must work and pray for a better Nigeria, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said all hands must be on deck to address security challenges in the country. Speaking during a courtesy visit by a special envoy to the archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Obasanjo maintained that all Nigerians must work and pray to restore unity amongst all.

“There are so many areas in the world where attentions are needed for peace, equity, and justice. We just cannot as children of God, fold our hands where needs abound for us to do something.” The former president, while narrating conversations with some African leaders recently, stressed that other countries on the continent see Nigeria as a big brother, but show worries that issues of unity and security haven’t been addressed.

“If you Nigeria cannot solve your security problem or unity, how can we look up to you for help”, Obasanjo quoted the worries of an African leader, but his response was; “help comes from God and we are looking up to God for help. “We cannot fold our hands, we must work and pray, but I’m a very irredeemable optimist about Nigeria and the world. If we show love, I think all other human problems we can deal with,” he stated.