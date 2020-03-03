BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s application for review

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Mr Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State governorship election. In the suit, Mr Ihedioha asked the apex court to review its judgement which sacked him as the governor of Imo State.

The suit was dismissed on Monday in a majority judgement of a seven-man panel of judges led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad. Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.

Justice Nweze held that the court has the power to overrule itself in a situation where such a judgment was not seen to have met the justice of the case. He added that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, misled the court in arriving at the judgment which removed Ihedioha from office after about 10 months.

According to the judge, there is no evidence that Governor Uzodinma satisfied the required spread to have been declared the winner of the election.