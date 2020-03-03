Police nab suspected trafficker with 23 children in Taraba

The police have arrested a suspected child trafficker, Mary Yakubu, with 23 children in Taraba State. The children, who are between the ages of four and seven, comprise 14 boys and nine girls. Mary was paraded along with other suspects on Monday at the State Police Command headquarters in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, told reporters that the suspect was intercepted with the kids at a park in Bali Local Government Area of the state while they were about to board a vehicle. He revealed that the 23 children have been handed over to the Ministry of Social Welfare in the state.

Misal added that seven parents of some of the children have been arrested in connection with the crime while investigation was ongoing to apprehend others. On her part, the suspect claimed that the children were given to her by their parents to help get those in need of children to take care of them.