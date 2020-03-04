BREAKING: Court orders Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as APC chairman

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted an order of interim injunction stopping Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi who granted the injunction on Wednesday said that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Comrade Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The judge fixed hearing for April 7 and 8, 2020. Protesters have been demanding the removal of Comrade Oshiomhole for failing in his duties of providing quality leadership for the party, a call the APC leader dismissed, tagging the group “a non-existing” one.