Buhari celebrates Obasanjo ahead of 83rd birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo ahead of his 83rd birthday. Obasanjo who will celebrate his birthday on Thursday, March 5, 2020, was described by President Buhari as someone whose commitment to nationhood is outstanding.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, President Buhari joined family members and friends to celebrate Obasanjo, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, March 5, 2020, congratulating him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.