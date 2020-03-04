Coronavirus: I’m on self-isolation, not quarantine, says NCDC DG

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Mr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that he is on self-isolation, and not quarantine as reported over fears of being infected with Coronavirus.

The NCDC DG who was part of a high-level delegation by the World Health Organisation (WHO), returned from China on February 24. He explained on Wednesday, that he has been in isolation for nine days as part of the regulations made, that 14-day isolation must be observed.

“I am on self-isolation; this is a procedural thing because I was part of a high-level delegation by the World Health Organisation, there were 12 global health leaders across the world, and I was the only African and it was a huge privilege to be part of this team.

“I’ve been back for 9 days and I have 5 more days, I got back to Nigeria on the 24th, I’ve been doing my work from home just in respect to the regulations we made because we put out the guidelines that we should stay at home for 14 days,” he stated.