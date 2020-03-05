11 more people die as Lassa fever death toll hits 132

No fewer than 11 more people have died from the outbreak of Lassa fever since the beginning of the year. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figure in its latest situation report on the disease. It explained that the patients lost their lives to the disease in the ninth week which coves between 24 February and March 1, bringing the number of people killed to 132 in 2020.

The health agency noted that the number of new confirmed cases in week nine decreased to 85 compared to the 102 cases recorded in the previous week. States, where the cases were reported, included Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Taraba, and Kebbi.

In total, the NCDC said 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 118 Local Government Areas in 2020. A breakdown of the figure shows that 73 per cent of the confirmed cases are from Edo – 34 per cent, Ondo – 32 per cent, and Ebonyi – seven per cent.

“The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.