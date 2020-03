Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for Sunday’s derby against Manchester United with a back injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne missed his side’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday. Guardiola said he did not know how long the midfielder would be out for.

“Kevin was not fit,” added the Spaniard, who revealed De Bruyne had suffered the injury in the Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa on Sunday.