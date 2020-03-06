Alisson: Liverpool keeper to miss Atletico Madrid Champions League game

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid with a hip injury. Alisson will also miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Bournemouth and is a doubt for the Merseyside derby at Everton on 16 March.

Liverpool host Atletico on Wednesday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg. “He is not available for tomorrow and then the next week,” manager Jurgen Klopp said of the 27-year-old. “We have to judge the situation. I would say after the international break, 100%. Whatever we can get before that we will see.” Alisson, who has played 28 times for Liverpool this season, picked up the injury in training before Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Chelsea.

The Brazil international – the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 in a deal worth up to £66.8m – also missed nine weeks of the campaign with a calf injury sustained in their opening league match against Norwich City in August.

“He [Alisson] had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game,” Klopp said.