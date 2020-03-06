FG produces hand sanitisers locally to curb spread of Coronavirus

The Federal Government has locally produced hand sanitisers to curb scarcity and high demand for the product, as Nigerians grapple to maintain good hygiene habits since the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country.

The novel case of an Italian national still remains Nigeria’s only confirmed COVID-19, with results showing several others being negative. At a briefing by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Friday, the new product was unveiled by the Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Adigwe in Abuja.

Speaking about the new product, Dr Adigwe noted that due to the global fall-outs of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was necessary for the agency to put measures in place to help address shortages and supply chain disruptions. “One of the global fall-outs of the recent outbreak has been the supply chain disruptions of various commodities that are relevant to controlling the outbreak.

“These disruptions have either been through panic buying or genuine shortages and this has been global; Nigeria has not been left out in this.