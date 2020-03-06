Ronaldinho: Former Brazil forward avoids charge for fake passport

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho will not be charged for using a fake passport to enter Paraguay, says the lead official in the case. The 39-year-old and his brother were both questioned by law enforcement on Thursday having shown false documents.

Prosecutor Federico Delfino said the brothers were aware they had committed a crime but said they did so unwittingly. The pair have agreed to face an alternative punishment.

“We are looking for a different way out of this that doesn’t result in a formal accusation and that recognises that these people were, we can say, taken by surprise,” Delfino told reporters in Asuncion, Paraguay’s capital.