South-South Governors to establish regional security network

Governors of the south-south region have agreed to adopt a security outfit to address the security challenges in the region. Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Thursday to journalists after a closed-door meeting that lasted nearly three hours.

“We have agreed as a region that there is a need to have a regional security outfit and we have mandated the brace commission to begin to work out the details and brief us at our next meeting which is going to hold in Port Harcourt,” he said.

Highlighting some of the resolutions reached at the meeting, Okowa said on the top of the agenda was the resuscitation of the brace commission which according to him, would help to harmonise policies that would drive the economic cooperation and integration of the region.

The governor also noted that other issues discussed included asking the Federal Government to deduct the 13 per cent derivation from source before allocation to every state in the federation.