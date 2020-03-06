Two out of three suspected coronavirus cases are negative, says Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed that two out of the three recent suspected cases of Coronavirus identified in Lagos are negative, while the result for the last is still being awaited.

It had been reported that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, disclosed that three cases have been identified were being tested in the Lagos isolation centre. One of those involved, he added, is a Nigerian who returned from France four days ago, a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and a third from China.

Dr Ehanire, while updating journalists on the recent development of the COVID-19 case in Nigeria on Friday, stressed that the results take some time to come out, but the country has only one confirmed case. “As of the three cases, one of them, we are expecting the result; it takes some hours for the results to come out.”