CJN swears in Dogbam-Mesem as new Appeal Court President

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, swore in Justice Monica Dogban-Mesem, as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the ceremonial court of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The ceremony followed her Thursday’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari which was preceded by her nomination for the position by the National Judicial Council. Dongban-Mesem took over from Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Friday.

The CJN, who expressed confidence in her abilities, described her as “a seasoned judicial officer” who “has been in the system for a long time.” The CJN said, “She knows the work very well and she has been doing her job satisfactorily well. It was her working hard that has enticed both the Court of Appeal and the National Judicial Council to uplift her to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal.”

He urged her to continue to be charismatic and carry out her tasks diligently.