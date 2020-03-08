Amid renewed attacks, Buratai insists army will crush Boko Haram, bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has insisted that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, would soon crush all the enemies of national peace and security.

He stated this in spite of the rising cases of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorist group in the North East, as well as banditry in the North West and other parts of the country.

The army chief gave the assurance on Saturday at the Nigerian Army Special Day at the 41st Kaduna State International Trade Fair in Kaduna.

He disclosed that the army recently recorded resounding tactical victory against the terrorists during an onslaught at their camp in Damboa, Borno State and other parts of the north-east zone.