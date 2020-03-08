FG appoints Osinbajo, El-Rufai as members of power sector reform group

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group, under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and chairman of the committee, set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) on Power sector reforms and Distribution Company ownership (DISCOs), said that the new Working Group will incorporate the ongoing efforts of his committee and ensure all power sector initiatives are on the same page under the leadership of the Vice President Osinbajo.

‘’This new presidential working group will coordinate ad-hoc committee and other efforts on a national scale, and report progress fortnightly to Mr. President,’’ the statement clarified.

According to the statement, ‘’the presidential working group, which will meet weekly, commenced work at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, at a meeting at which the Vice President presided.’’