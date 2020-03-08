WHO praises Nigerian Govt for swiftness, transparency on Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the Nigerian government on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.

The Director-General of the United Nations health agency, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, recognised the government’s effort in a tweet on Saturday. He also thanked the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) for its efforts since the index case of the virus was reported late February.

Ghebreyesus noted that Nigeria was swift and transparent in the manner it shared the sequence of coronavirus from the country’s first case. “This a true act of solidarity and an important step in stopping the coronavirus from spreading further,” he said.

The remarks by the health agency’s director-general was in reaction to an earlier tweet by the NCDC that Nigeria has published the first African SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence, from coronavirus.