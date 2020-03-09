BREAKING: Buhari sets up committee to assess Coronavirus impact on Nigeria’s Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee with a mandate to make a quick assessment of the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

The President asked the committee to urgently evaluate the effect of the virus on the economy, especially as it affects the prices of crude oil. This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, was also present at the meeting.

Members of the committee included the two ministers and the NNPC boss, as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.