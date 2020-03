The Kano State Government led by Abdullahi Ganduje has announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said this on his official Twitter handle, @Dawisu, on Monday.

“The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” he tweeted.

Details later…