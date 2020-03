The Nigerian government has confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the country. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced this on Monday at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ehanire briefed reporters at the boardroom of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he gave an update on the coronavirus infection in the country.

He, however, noted that the newly confirmed case was a contact of the index case and not an importation into the country.