Kano beefs up security at Emir’s palace, to announce Sanusi’s replacement

The Kano State Government is expected to appoint a new Emir for the Kano Emirate “soon”. The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, made this known while announcing the sacking of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano on Monday.

Alhaji also explained that Sanusi was removed to preserve the sanctity of the Kano Emirate. “A new Emir of Kano will soon be appointed,” he said in a statement issued on Monday. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the entrance of the palace of the Emir of Kano.

Moments after the removal of Sanusi, a team of security personnel were sighted at the traditional ruler’s palace. They included men of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Sanusi, who was the 14th emir of Kano under the Fulani dynasty, was appointed as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014. He was born on July 31, 1961, in Kano to a ruling class Fulani family of the Sullubawa clan.