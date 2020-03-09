PSG v Dortmund to be played behind closed doors

Paris St-Germain’s Champions League last-16 match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

Paris police made the decision on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. The French champions, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, host the German side at Parc des Princes. PSG said it was “fully mobilised” to ensure the match will go ahead in the “best possible conditions”.

France has 1,116 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation, with only China, South Korea, Italy and Iran having more.