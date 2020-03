Real Madrid sustained a shock defeat at Real Betis to hand the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Barca had beaten Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday to go two points clear and Zinedine Zidane’s side were unable to respond with a victory of their own.

They fell behind to Sidnei’s stunning strike into the top corner, but levelled via Karim Benzema’s penalty. Ex-Barcelona forward Cristian Tello was Betis’ match winner, stroking in on 82 minutes.