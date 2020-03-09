Senate to consider critical bills to aid ease of doing business in Nigeria – Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan says the Senate will on Tuesday consider a critical bill that specifically seeks to amend the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) in a bid to boost the business sector in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media), Lawan said the Senate has commenced moves to strengthen the country’s economy. “Presently, we are one hundred and thirty-one in the ranking of doing business in the world. If we pass the CAMA bill, and the President signs, we will move to be within the first 100. That means we will jump over thirty positions to be a better country in the ease of doing business.

“So, it is a very important bill for all of us. Of course, in the last Senate, all the processes were conducted on this bill, so there will be no need for us to waste too much time on it,” he said.