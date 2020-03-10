Coronavirus: La Liga matches & Barca Champions League game behind closed doors

Matches in Spain’s top two divisions will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns. The change will take effect from Tuesday, with fans now banned from the game between Eibar and Real Sociedad.

La Liga acted on guidance from Spain’s ministry of health and the country’s sports council. Barcelona’s Champions League match against Napoli on 18 March will also be played at an empty Nou Camp. “The decision has been made strictly for health reasons,” said Joan Guix, Catalunya government’s health chief.

It is the second Spanish-Italian Champions League fixture at which supporters have been banned, following Valencia versus Atalanta on Tuesday. Sevilla’s match against Roma and Getafe’s game with Inter Milan in the Europa League have suffered the same fate.

Paris St-Germain’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will also be closed to fans.