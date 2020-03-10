Deposed Sanusi arrives in Nasarawa

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived in Nasarawa State. He arrived in Loko Development Area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state at about 2:30am on Tuesday.

This followed Sanusi’s departure from the Malam Aminu International Airport, hours after the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced that he had been removed as the Emir of Kano.

Alhaji who spoke at the State Executive Council meeting on Monday revealed that the state government took the decision over Sanusi’s consistent refusal to abide by instructions given to him.

The removal is said to be in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the deposed emir.