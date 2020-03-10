Makinde signs Amotekun bill, reads riot act to kidnappers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday signed the bill establishing the State Security Network Agency, code-named Operation Amotekun into law. The signing took place on Tuesday at the executive council chambers in the Governor’s office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Governor Makinde while signing the bill called on prospective investors not to entertain any fear as the state government will not renege on its promise to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state. Makinde also warned kidnappers, bandits and other perpetrators of heinous crimes to steer clear of the South Western region or face the music.

The lawmakers and other stakeholders who also witnessed the signing noted that the Amotekun Corps is not designed as a replacement for the existing security architecture. They noted that it will complement other security agencies in the state.

Governor Makinde is signing the bill one week after the State Assembly passed the bill after a public hearing and intense deliberations.