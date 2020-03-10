Nigeria’s dethroned Emir of Kano accepts removal

One of Nigeria’s most influential Muslim and traditional leaders, the Emir of Kano, says he accepts his dethronement as the “will of God”. Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on Monday for “insubordination”, the Kano state government said.

He was escorted out of the palace by security officers, and replaced by his predecessor’s son, Aminu Ado Bayero. In his first comments since he was deposed, Mr Sanusi called for calm and for people to “embrace” the new emir.

“God in His infinite Wisdom had willed that I will become an emir of Kano so I was enthroned on the 8th of June 2014. I spent almost six years on the throne. But today God has also willed I will leave the throne. I have taken it in good faith,” he said in a video message.

“We are calling on people to be calm. “We urge our families and children to embrace the new emir. They should protect the heritage of this house,” he added.