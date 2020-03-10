Over N3.7bn recovered from contractors, ex-NDDC directors – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that law enforcement agencies have recovered over N3.7billion as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from contractors and former directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The President stated this in Abuja at the inauguration of the NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising of nine governors of the Niger Delta Region and the Ministers of Niger Delta Affairs and Environment. He said, ‘‘Till date, the EFCC and other agencies of Government have recovered over N3.7billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former Directors of the Commission.

‘‘Furthermore, I am told that Government agencies have placed liens on over N6 billion of assets which are being investigated.’’ The President in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told the committee that these abuses of the past clearly show the need for strict and diligent oversight, going forward.