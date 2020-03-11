BREAKING: Court adjourns trial of Sowore, Bakare till April

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the Convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the trial until April 1 and 2 in a ruling on Wednesday following the objection raised by the counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana. Falana had challenged the testimony of the first witness presented by the prosecution, for giving evidence outside his written statement.

But the prosecutor, Kayode Halilu, insisted that he served a summary of the witness statement on the defendants’ counsel and the witness. The witness is one Rasheed Olawale, a Principal Staff Officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) in charge of Surveillance and Communication Intelligence at the Lagos State Command.

After listening to both counsels, the trial judge ruled that witness cannot be allowed to depose to a four-paragraph statement and give a 10-page evidence. She subsequently adjourned the trial to enable the prosecutor reproduce the witness’ statement.