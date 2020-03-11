BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City. - The jury in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial hinted it was struggling to reach agreement on the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault as day four of deliberations ended February 21, 2020 without a verdict. The 12 jurors asked New York state Judge James Burke whether they could be hung on one or both of the top counts but unanimous on the three lesser counts. The disgraced movie mogul, 67, faces life in prison if the jury of seven men and five women convict him of a variety of sexual misconduct charges in New York. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Weinstein was found guilty in a trial in New York last month, finalising a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures. The 67-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday in a wheelchair.

Weinstein’s lawyers had appealed for leniency, insisting that even the minimum sentence of five years could be a “life sentence” for him. But prosecutors argued Weinstein should be given the maximum possible sentence given his “lifetime of abuse” towards women and “lack of remorse” for his actions.

Weinstein addressed the court for the first time on Wednesday, saying he had “deep remorse” but described himself as “totally confused” by what had happened, in comments seen as critical to the #MeToo movement.

Dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against Weinstein since October 2017. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and these were the first charges to make it to trial.

