El-Rufai appoints deposed Kano Emir into KADIPA board

The Kaduna State Government has appointed deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), about 24 hours after his removal.

A statement from the Governor’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, said that “the appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members, other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”

The statement added that “Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. “Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development,’’ the statement added in parts.

According to the statement, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, will chair the board, while His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II will be Vice-Chairman. Other members of the board include Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser and Counsellor and Aisha Dikko, the Attorney General of Kaduna State.