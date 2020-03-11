Manchester City v Arsenal postponed over coronavirus fears

Manchester City’s Premier League match with Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed as a “precautionary measure” and several Gunners players are in self-isolation after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted coronavirus.

Arsenal say Marinakis, 52, met a number of their players when the Gunners hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match two weeks ago. Marinakis – who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest – said on Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Olympiakos will host Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday after Uefa rejected Wolves’ request for the last-16 first-leg match to be postponed. The Premier League says it has no plans to postpone any other matches and “all necessary measures are being taken”.

Brighton say their home game against Arsenal on Saturday (15:00 GMT) “remains scheduled to go ahead as planned”. “The risk is considered extremely low with the self-isolation period for those players ending on Thursday,” the Seagulls said.