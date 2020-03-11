Sanusi gets another Kaduna Govt appointment as KASU Chancellor

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has gotten another appointment from the Kaduna State government. In a statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday, the government named Sanusi as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

According to the statement signed by the governor’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, the former Emir succeeds the pioneer Chancellor of the university and the Chief of Moro’a, Tagwai Sambo, who was appointed to the role in 2005.

It said,

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.”

Adekeye noted that Sanusi’s appointment as Chancellor came at a time when KASU was transiting to a multi-campus structure with presence across the state.