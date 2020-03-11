We need to take diversification of Nigeria’s economy more seriously – Dangote

Popular business mogul and the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has called for more seriousness in handling diversification of Nigeria’s economy. The tycoon disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing participants at a consultative round table organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in Abuja.

Dangote lamented that he has been hearing about diversification of Nigeria’s economy since as far back as 1979 but now is the time to take things more seriously. “Diversification of this economy is very important. Since I got to Lagos in 1979, people have been talking about diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

“I think we really need this time around, be more serious so that we don’t just keep talking about diversification. It is possible but people are not really focusing on it. “We need to find a solution as to how to make our country to be producing things that we consume,” he said.