BREAKING: Coronavirus patient to be discharged soon – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that the Italian man, the index case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, will be discharged soon.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Dr Ehanire stressed that there are only two confirmed cases in Nigeria as of now. This according to him includes the index case and the second who was a primary contact of the index case.