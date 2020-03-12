Coronavirus: FG yet to place travel ban on any country – Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire says the Federal Government has not placed any travel ban on any country. Ehanire disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

He, however, warned Nigerian citizens from traveling to endemic countries including China, Japan, Italy, South Korea, and Iran. He added that returnees from those countries will be quarantined for 14 days to ensure the safety of citizens.

The conference with the diplomatic community is hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. Also in attendance is the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Mr Chikwe Ihekweazu, officials of the Nigeria immigration services and members of the diplomatic corps.