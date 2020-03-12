JUST IN: Buhari arrives Kebbi for Argungu fishing festival

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Birnin Kebbi to attend the Agricultural Fair and Display, a part of the 2020 Argungu International Fishing Festival. The President was received at the airport by top officials of Kebbi State Government led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The Federal Government had earlier on Thursday officially flagged off the Argungu Festival in Abuja. The President who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed said the introduction of the use of local content in this year’s festival explains the government’s priority on Made-in-Nigeria goods and products.

He added that the Federal Government is ready to harness the potentials of the automotive industry which is capable of generating billions of dollars annually to the country.