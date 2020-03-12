Labour, ASUU disagree over legality of warning strike

The Ministry of Labour and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), have disagreed over the legality of the ongoing strike. Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said the ministry has not received any notice of strike from ASUU.

He noted that the Trade Dispute Act requires that ASUU gives 15 days notice before embarking on any strike, hence it is an illegal strike. Mr Keyamo further stated that the government is not officially aware of the demands of ASUU. However, according to Mr Keyamo, the government has invited ASUU for negotiations later today (Thursday) and progress will be reported back to the Speaker after the meeting.

The Minister for State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who was present at the meeting aligned with Mr Keyamo’s position. Meanwhile, the National President of ASUU, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi in his response says on February 7 2019, a Memorandum of Action was signed between ASUU and FG.