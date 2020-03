The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has met with dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi at Awe in Nasarawa State.

Governor El-Rufai on Friday afternoon arrived Awe Local Government where Sanusi is currently residing. Due to heavy security presence journalists were only allowed to stay 200 metres away from the place.

Photos were however shared by the Governor El-Rufai’s media Aide on the official social media handle.