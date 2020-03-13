French Ligue 1 and 2 and German Bundesliga 1 and 2 suspended because of coronavirus outbreak

Football in France and Germany’s top-two divisions has been suspended immediately because of coronavirus. The German Football League (DFL) said there were “suspicions of a coronavirus infection in the vicinity of several clubs and their teams and that further infections cannot be ruled out”.

The DFL recommended a Bundesliga 1 and 2 suspension until 2 April. Hannover’s game against Dresden was cancelled after two Hannover players tested positive for the virus.

This weekend’s Bundesliga games were due to be played behind closed doors with a suspension starting on Monday, but the DFL announced the postponement of all games on Friday.

“The goal is still to end the season by the summer – from a sporting point of view, but especially because an early end of the season could have existential consequences for some clubs,” the DFL statement added.