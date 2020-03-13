French Ligue 1 and 2 suspended because of coronavirus outbreak

Football in France’s top two divisions has been suspended immediately “until further notice” because of coronavirus. Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) – French football’s governing body – said the decision to suspend Ligue 1 and 2 was made “unanimously” by the board of directors on Friday.

The LFP said “collective interest must be placed above everything”. “The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable, and avoid displacement,” it added.

Games in France were already to be played behind closed doors after a ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.