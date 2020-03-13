Governor El-Rufai on his way to visit deposed Emir Sanusi

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is on his way to visit the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Awe, Nasarawa State.

A tweet by the media office of the Kaduna Governor shows a picture of the governor inside a vehicle said to be heading to Awe village in Nasarawa State. The deposed Emir is a close friend of Governor El-Rufai.

On February 16, 2020, Sanusi delivered a thought-provoking speech on the socio-economic challenges confronting the northern region during the 60th birthday anniversary of El-Rufai in Kaduna State.

He appointed Sanusi as the Pro-chancellor of the Kaduna State University and also made him the Vice-Chairman of the state’s investment board after Sanusi was dethroned.