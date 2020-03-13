Guinea Bissau President visits Buhari, describes Nigeria as symbol of democracy

The President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

President Embalo during his visit on Friday praised the role Nigeria played in his country describing Nigeria as a symbol of democracy. He declared this position at the end of a short visit to the Aso Rock Villa.

Mr Embalo who spoke through an interpreter says the people of his country voted for him blaming the dispute in the election to what he called a mistake.

The meeting between both Presidents lasted about thirty minutes.